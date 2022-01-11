wrestling / News

The Road to AEW Dynamite Previews CM Punk vs. Wardlow and More

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite CM Punk Wardlow

CM Punk battles Wardlow among the matches on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the “Road To” preview video is online. You can see the video below, which takes a look at the match as well as Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and more:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

