wrestling / News
The Road to AEW Dynamite Previews CM Punk vs. Wardlow and More
January 11, 2022 | Posted by
CM Punk battles Wardlow among the matches on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the “Road To” preview video is online. You can see the video below, which takes a look at the match as well as Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and more:
More Trending Stories
- Bron Breakker on the Moment He Had With His Father Following WWE NXT Title Win
- Bron Breakker On Criticism Of WWE NXT 2.0, Importance Of Goldberg & Kevin Nash To His Career
- Hulk Hogan Earns Criticism For Comment About Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s Deaths
- Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues