wrestling / News

The Road To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Previews Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega

June 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will be headlined by Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega in its special Saturday Night airing, and the “Road To” preview is online. You can see the video below for the video, looking at Saturday’s AEW World Championship match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading