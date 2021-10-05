wrestling / News
Road to AEW Dynamite Previews Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish, More
October 5, 2021
AEW Dynamite celebrates its second anniversary on Wednesday, and the new Road To preview looks at Bobby Fish’s AEW debut and more. You can see the video below, which hypes up this week’s episode:
