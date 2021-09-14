wrestling / News

The Road to AEW Dynamite Previews Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin, More

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite arrives in New Jersey this week, and a new “Road To” video previews Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin and more. You can see the preview below ahead of tomorrow’s episode on TNT from Newark:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading