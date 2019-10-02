Road to AEW Dynamite Special Draws 631,000 Viewers

– Per ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s Road to AEW Dynamite special on TNT drew 631,000 viewers. The show ranked No. 26 on the Cable Top 150 in the key 18-49 demographic. It was No. 36 for the night in overall viewership.

By comparison, the AEW Countdown to All Out special in August on TNT drew 390,000 viewers and ranked No. 29 in the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 key demo.