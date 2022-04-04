Road Dogg and Ryan Katz To Launch New Podcast This Week

In a post on Twitter, ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James announced that he and Ryan Katz will launch a new podcast called ‘Oh…You Didn’t Know’ this Thursday.

James wrote: “‘Welcome to the DOGG HOUSE!’ Oh yes indeed, this THURSDAY is the PREMIERE episode! @BrianRDJames & @IamSmiley are gonna shake, rattle & roll the podcast world to help cap off this wild #WrestleMania weekend!”