Road Dogg Comments On Austin Theory’s Prospects Despite Losses

On the latest episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian “Road Dogg” James shared his thoughts on Austin Theory’s current trajectory (per Wrestling Inc). James disagreed with the perspective that Theory’s career would tank after his Money In The Bank cash-in defeat, and was shortly justified when Theory eventually defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series WarGames a few days later. You can read some highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On how James evaluates success for talent: “If you think about Austin Theory, working on TV a bunch, having great matches but hadn’t won any of them, I don’t think about that. This is where I’m going to anger more people with, is Austin Theory is putting on some, as the kids say, bangers. Don’t you get over by having great matches?”

On how victory doesn’t necessarily define wrestlers like Theory: “If wrestling is so good, profitable, and marketable, then why isn’t his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over. The kid is a stud athlete, good-looking, and can go. Sure he’s losing some matches. So has Seth Rollins, and so has everybody. Get mad at me, internet; his character is getting established and he’s going to put on great wrestling matches.”