Road Dogg Praises Becky Lynch As a ‘Superstar Human Being,’ Says He’s a Supporter Of Hers
Road Dogg says that he’s a big fan of Becky Lynch, both as a performer and a person. The WWE SVP of Live Events weighed in on Lynch during a recent episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
On being a fan of Lynch’s: “[She’s a] superstar human being. I give people their credit. People could think what they think about different people and all, and you heard me say, like I always say, ‘She is a great person.’ Becky’s always been nothing but a class act and a professional, and that’s the truth.
“Behind the scenes, have we ever disagreed with each other? Heck yeah. Have we ever maybe raised our voices between me and her and Charlotte [Flair]? We talk stuff out and we work stuff out, and it was for the good of the television show. So, she’s a super superstar human, always a super professional.”
On Lynch reinventing herself into The Man in 2018: “We all felt what she was doing. We all wrote and created in that same similar direction and [created] with her closely too, collaboration. She knocked it out of the park every time she went out there. And so yeah, I’ve always been a big supporter.”
