Road Dogg Says The Bloodline Is The Best Thing In Wrestling Right Now

Road Dogg is a big fan of The Bloodline, calling it the best thing going in wrestling by a long shot. The WWE SVP of Live Events shared his thoughts about the Roman Reigns-led group on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, referring to Reigns’ title reign as “the greatest in a distant history.”

Road Dogg continued (per Fightful), “It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The Bloodline storyline, as a whole, and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it’s the best thing in wrestling right now. There’s not even a close second. That’s just how it is.”

He added, “I don’t say that because they hired me back. I say that because it’s a fact. If you disagree with it, it’s because you’re a hater and you’re not looking at the big picture, you’re playing small ball. Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic and history making for the WWE as an entertainment conglomerate. It’s good for business. It’s best for business. We ain’t even close to over.”