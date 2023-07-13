Road Dogg Names Bloodline Civil War As His Match of the Year So Far

Road Dogg has weighed in his match of the year for 2023 so far, and he picked the Bloodline Civil War. The match took place at Money in the Bank and saw The Usos defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. On the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know, the WWE SVP of Live Events was asked for his MOTY pick thus far and explained why he went with that one. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his favorite match of 2023 thus far: “I gotta say The Usos versus Roman and Solo. It was — to me, it’s the best story. It’s the best build to that story … I’m just all invested emotionally into that story.”

On why he went with the match: “I think they paid it [the storyline] off in a big way… They’re in there with their brothers and their cousins … and I can’t help but feel that.”