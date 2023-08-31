– On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) discussed the passing of late former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda), who tragically passed away last week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On wrestling not looking down on nepotism as much as other industries: “Maybe it’s just me, but [it] seems like there’s a connection there, with second-generation wrestlers. There’s something there, and it transcends geography. … You could say, and there are examples both ways, that [it’s] nepotism, cronyism, whatever you want to call it. I pray, at least, that I stood on my own two feet after getting in because of family.”

Road Dogg on Bray Wyatt: “He was like a supernova. What a character. His character is comparable to The Undertaker. … He’s gone too soon, and that’s all there is to it.”

On Wyatt’s character after his WWE return: “It seemed like he had come back again and there had been another layer of depth added, and I could only imagine and was waiting with bated breath to [find out] what was to come next. So, man — gone way too soon.”

On Bray Wyatt as a person: “I never saw a sour Windham, you know what I mean? He was fun and games, but when the red light comes on, it’s a different story. … It was fun to be around him.”

On Bray Wyatt being a new locker room leader: “He was a new locker room leader, in a lot of the ways that [The Undertaker] was. There’s still some old-timers there who’d maybe been there longer than he had, but Bray set a standard, man. He was a pro, and it’s still surreal to me, man.”