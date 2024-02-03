– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed WWE’s new Netflix deal, which will make Netflix the new home of Monday Night Raw starting in January 2025. Road Dogg said on the new broadcast deal (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s growth. It’s forward movement. It’s forward-thinking. To me, yeah, it’s very eye-opening … To see how quickly, how meteoric, whatever this growth spurt is. Like, it’s exciting. It is exciting news.”

The WWE Netflix broadcast partnership is reportedly valued at $5 billion over 10 years. The partnership has an opt-out clause for Netflix after the initial five years, along with an additional 10-year renewal option.