wrestling / News
Road Dogg on Chad Gable Showing His Ability in Match & Feud With Gunther
January 31, 2024 | Posted by
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the resurgence of WWE Superstar Chad Gable in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Road Dogg on Gable: “Chad Gable, to me, is in his prime. [The] resurgence of his wrestling ability [happened during] the storyline with GUNTHER and for the Intercontinental Championship. Man, [it] just reminded me personally of what a hell of an athlete and a model American that Chad Gable is.”
On Gable being a hard worker: “He might be the real John Cena. I don’t know. He’s just a really good guy, and he really works hard.”
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Confirms Talks With WWE About Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace On Keeping Royal Rumble Appearance Secret, Possible Future TNA & WWE Crossovers
- Backstage Notes on How Injuries Are Affecting WrestleMania 40, Rumored Main Event
- Backstage Update on CM Punk Suffering Torn Triceps