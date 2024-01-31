Road Dogg on Chad Gable Showing His Ability in Match & Feud With Gunther

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the resurgence of WWE Superstar Chad Gable in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Gable: “Chad Gable, to me, is in his prime. [The] resurgence of his wrestling ability [happened during] the storyline with GUNTHER and for the Intercontinental Championship. Man, [it] just reminded me personally of what a hell of an athlete and a model American that Chad Gable is.”

On Gable being a hard worker: “He might be the real John Cena. I don’t know. He’s just a really good guy, and he really works hard.”