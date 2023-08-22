Road Dogg on If CM Punk or FTR Returning to WWE Would ‘Move the Needle’

– On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed Superstars potentially returning to WWE, such as CM Punk and FTR, and if he thinks it would move the needle so to speak. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on if there’s anyone outside of WWE he’d like to see returning to the promotion: “I immediately start thinking about who is the most marketable guy out there, and I don’t see anyone that, like, you have to have.”

On how CM Punk returning to WWE would move the needle: “Punk coming back would move the needle in a big way. I don’t know how relationships are with that … but that would move the needle. So, if I had to say somebody, it would be him, but I would only say him from a controversial standpoint … in my mind anyway, I think he’s a controversial figure at this point — and I think that’s good for business.”

When asked if the likes of The Young Bucks, MJF, and even Matt Cardona would move the needle for WWE, James said he’s not sure if anyone “would blow my mind” and shared similar sentiments about FTR.

Road Dogg on if FTR came back to WWE: “If FTR came back, you’d hear on the internet how great it was, [but] I’m not sure the ratings would move. With Punk, it’s a little [different] — I believe he’s above them. If I had to grab somebody, it’d be Punk. Look, if I had to get FTR back, I’d get them back in a heartbeat, too, because they’re a great tag team and will shore up our tag team division. But, I’d go for Punk — I’m not going for those guys and the same thing with Young Bucks.”

CM Punk and FTR are still currently signed to AEW.