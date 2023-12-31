Road Dogg on How CM Punk Moved the Needle for WWE at MSG

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar CM Punk returned to the ring in WWE for the first time in just under 10 years at the WWE Holiday Tour show at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. Road Dogg had glowing praise for Punk’s in-ring return and the event on Oh You Didn’t Know. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on CM Punk returning to the ring at MSG: “I couldn’t be happier with the outcome [of the show], couldn’t be happier with the Punk agreeing to be there, and being there is a huge thing. He’s going to be in LA also. Business is booming, and we added him to the ticket, and the ticket got more valuable. That’s just the truth man.”

ON how CM Punk moves the needle: “When you talk about truth, and we talked about it on here before about moving the needle, I watched it move once again. By adding his name to something – and dare I say I don’t know that I’ve seen such since I’ve worked in this in this capacity – I saw the needle move, man … [The recent trip to MSG] is the largest domestic non-televised wrestling event in the history of America. I’m 99% sure, that’s a fact.”

Punk beat Dominik Mysterio at the event. He faced Dominik again in a winning effort at last night’s WWE Holiday Tour stop in Inglewood, California at the KIA Forum.