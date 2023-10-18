wrestling / News

Road Dogg Wonders if CM Punk’s Reputation Is Really Damaged

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After the run CM Punk had in AEW, which included multiple fights backstage and his eventual firing, it might lead some to think his brand has been tarnished. In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg questioned whether or not Punk’s reputation has actually been damaged after his time in AEW.

He said: “Is his reputation damaged? That’s the question I would ask. His reputation in what? Wrestling? Come on, man! There’s so much more than wrestling. Does he have a reputation that he needs to protect? I don’t know. From everything we heard [about his time in AEW], he did come off as the negative actioner. But, was he? Because we don’t really know what happened. We didn’t see and hear everything — it’s just [that] everybody guesses and speculates.

