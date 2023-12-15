Road Dogg On CM Punk’s WWE Return, Praises Triple H

Road Dogg, WWE’s current Senior Vice Preisdent of Live Events, recently discussed CM Punk returning to WWE on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast (h/t Fightful). Road Dogg called Punk’s return a needle mover, and said he had no idea Punk was returning until his music hit. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if he had any idea Punk was going to return: “I had zero [idea he was coming back] all the way up until his music. That’s just the truth of it.”

On Punk’s return moving the needle: “Yeah, the needle has moved. I don’t know, to me, it’s just more of the same awesome ever since Hunter’s been in charge of creative content. It’s just one more thing that was just like, you wanna be the best? This is how you do it. You know what I mean? Super cool to be involved, but not so involved that I still am surprised when the music hits and you go, ‘Oh my god.’ So it was super cool to see all that. Then of course, from a business stand point, business is booming, and his addition to the roster is only gonna help that.”