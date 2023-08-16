Road Dogg Says Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II Should Headline WrestleMania 40

Road Dogg has named Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in a rematch as his pick to headline WrestleMania 40. The two battled for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, with Reigns winning thanks to the Bloodline’s aid. Road Dogg discussed next year’s PPV on Oh… You Didn’t Know? and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his pick for WrestleMania 40’s main event: “I’m gonna say Cody vs. Roman 2. That’s what I’m saying. And I think … I don’t know what else you go with, unless something else really blows up quick, you know what I mean? ‘Cause this thing’s hotter than fire right now, man. And it just feels so good, it feels so right.”

On Rhodes’ success post-WrestleMania: “And people were so mad that he didn’t get it the first time, and that ‘He’s got to finish the story …’ This dude has caught on as a real babyface, and a real-life babyface, not a character. You know what I mean? He’s done something that very few have done and he continues to do it. So that’s my pick.”