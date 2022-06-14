Road Dogg Comments On His Love For The Bloodline

During a recent interview on the Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg expressed his love of The Bloodline “having all those titles” right now, adding (per Wrestling Inc), “We will see if it’s turn the channel heat or just screw you heat…I notice they sell a lot of t-shirts too, so I am not the only one thinking they’re cool.”

The former multi-time WWE tag team champion also commented on Reigns’ trademark “Acknowledge me” catchphrase, believing the Tribal Chief is doing is “beautiful” and the phrase being “genius.” For him, “it’s so apropos” to see Reigns “just stand there, basking in the glory.”.