Road Dogg Comments on Randy Orton’s Injury Status

– During the latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently out due to a back injury. During the podcast, Road Dogg noted that while he has spoken to Orton, he said it wasn’t about Orton’s injury, and he said it was “something I shouldn’t mention on the air” (WrestlingInc.com).

Road Dogg also stated, “I don’t know [about his injury], I haven’t seen Randy, and I haven’t asked about Randy. I don’t bring him up. For my job, I have a list of people I cannot use and he’s on that right now. I don’t have him as a combatant to write into a match.”

As previously reported, Orton recently underwent a fusion surgery earlier this year. Sources from WWE are also claiming that the promotion would be lucky if he returns to the ring due to the severity of his back injury.