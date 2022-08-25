Road Dogg Considered CM Punk ‘Difficult to Work With’ in WWE

– On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the recent rumors regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk. He recalled working with Punk in WWE, and said that Punk was “kind of difficult to work with.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on CM Punk: “Fast forward to 2022 and apparently [Punk] is going into someone else’s office talking about going home. I don’t know if it’s a, you know, pattern, with you or not, but it sure seems like it’s forming one to me.”

Dogg on Punk being “difficult to work with”: “At [that] time I’m producing and wrestling. I just remember he was kind of difficult to work with and I didn’t know what was going on behind the scenes. I hadn’t been there that long and I wasn’t in the inner circle … I know he was hard to deal with … They were professional issues, but it was personal, you know, compared to me and his relationship, he weren’t going to talk to me about it.”

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to capture and unify the AEW World Championship on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite.