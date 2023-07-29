Road Dogg Believes He Could Have Fit In the nWo As the ‘Uncool’ Member

Road Dogg was part of one of the quintessential 1990s stables in D-Generation X, but he thinks he also could have fit in the nWo as the “uncool” member. The WWE SVP was asked about other stables he would have done well in on a recent episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast and explained why the nWo would have been the best fit.

“It’s the nWo, don’t you think?,” he said (per Fightful). “Once they lost Kid [X-Pac], they needed a piece of white trash that could be — the joke could be on me, do you know what I mean? They had all really cool people. nobody was not cool. Then, of course, it got too big to where, for a while, then everybody in it wasn’t cool. That’s the one.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t have fit — I wasn’t a good enough wrestler for The Four Horsemen, and don’t give me your Lex Luger comments, either. I don’t even know who was in The Dangerous Alliance, but I remember it was in the [’90s], and there were some bad people in there.”