Road Dogg Criticizes AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match For Cage Flub

The Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on last night’s AEW Dynamite has been controversial among fans, and Road Dogg Brian James had his own criticism for it. The match closed out last night’s Fyter Fest week two-themed episode and has drawn both praise and criticism for the violence, but James had a different criticism in mind.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter last night in reference to ring announcer Justin Roberts’ microphone being wrapped in barbed wire, and referenced the fact that Tay Conti was unable to open the shark cage and free the Jericho Appreciation Society. James wrote:

“So they paid attention to that detail but then forgot to have the girl rehearse opening the cage.”

Elsewhere, James did praise Dax Harwood’s emotional promo where he referenced his daughter, writing:

“Best promo these guys have ever cut……. Cuz we can all relate. He made it personal and I’m in! #AEWDynamite”

