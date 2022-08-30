Road Dogg Recalls Daniel Bryan’s Shirt Sales Dropping After WrestleMania XXX Win

Road Dogg recently looked back at Daniel Bryan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship win after WrestleMania XXX and how it had a surprising effect on Bryan’s merch sales. Bryan defeated Triple H in the first match of the show and thus earned a spot in the World Heavyweight Championship main event, which he went on to win. Road Dogg recalled how Bryan’s T-shirt sales actually dropped and gave his thoughts on why on the latest Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast episode, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the aftermath of Bryan’s WWE Championship win: “They made [Bryan] that night, but look, the next day was a different story. My little engine that could did, so now what? You know what I mean? Okay, now, his t-shirt sales legitimately dropped after he won the title and that’s not… you can’t make that up. That’s nothing having to do with him, that’s me being more invested in the climb than the perch at [the] top.”

On how the match could have alternately played out: “I think it was perfect that [Bryan] won. What a journey. I don’t know that you could have beat him, but I don’t know if you couldn’t have, you know, the deck was so stacked against him already. It would be totally understandable if they screwed him somehow with a Scott Armstrong referee comes in or whatever.”