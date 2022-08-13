Road Dogg Defends Vince McMahon Banning Words In WWE, Says It Expanded His Vocabulary

In the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Fightful), Road Dogg defended Vince McMahon’s ban of certain words in WWE while he was in charge, and said he thought it made the company classier. He also said that it helped expand his own vocabulary.

He said: “People always made fun of Vince banning words. For me, and this is straight from my heart and straight from my brain, he taught me a ton of words, and he extended my vocabulary,” said Road Dogg. Because he would not let you say certain things. So you had to find other ways to say it and I think he thought there was a negative connotation against wrestling, and the wrestling world, and wrestlers. So he created World Wrestling Entertainment and has WWE Superstars, you know what I mean? There’s nothing wrong with that. I think if it’s your company, you can definitely call your people whatever you want. I think he thought it brought it up to a classier level. I don’t disagree with him.

“I think it did exactly that The John Cenas of the world, The Rocks of the world. These guys have been accepted outside of the wrestling business because WWE is kind of bigger than wrestling. It will go back to being a wrestling company now and we’ll see how that fares financially, whether it’s prosperous, or not, only time will tell that but, that’s up to the viewer. ‘Do I want to see a big huge guy that’s marketable?’ Like, do I want to be with that guy If I’m a woman? Do I want to be that dude, if I’m a man, and if not, I don’t know how marketable that guy is. So I totally get where Vince is on the talent and on and on the banning of words. Now you can say, ‘wrestler,’ okay? Do you know what I mean? Like, I don’t understand, — I get it. There have been several times, believe me, I thought, ‘How frivolous is this? I can’t say the stinkin’ word in his presence.’ Like, but in all actuality, looking back, I learned a ton of words. I learned what ‘abeyance’ meant because he wasn’t going to say ‘held up.’ Sometimes, I actually think he loved it doing that because everybody would learn a new word.“