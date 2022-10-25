Road Dogg Didn’t Know Bray Wyatt Was Coming Back

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was anticipated by many, but Road Dogg says he didn’t know it was going to happen. Wyatt made his return at the end of WWE Extreme Rules and on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know? for Ad Free Shows, the SVP of WWE Live Events says that he didn’t know that the former Fiend would be making his return.

“It was done so well and it just a visual roller coaster ride,” Dogg said during the episode (per Wrestling Inc). “I am not in that, those inner circles anymore that talk about creative, so I honestly did not know he was coming back. I love it. I love not knowing.”

He continued, “There is something very liberating about being ignorant … Not knowing everything is cool sometimes, because then you get surprised and so, I think that’s the age old argument about spoilers.”

Wyatt’s return was teased through the “White Rabbit” QR codes and he eventually returned at the end of this month’s PPV. He has since appeared on Smackdown and despite the ominous nature of his latest promo where he said he was going to do “horrible things,” he is reportedly listed as the top babyface on the brand just ahead of Drew McIntyre.