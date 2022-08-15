Road Dogg Doesn’t Believe Shane McMahon Will Be Back In WWE

In the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg gave his thoughts on whether or not he thought Shane McMahon would return to WWE. McMahon was let go from a working relationship with the company after the Royal Rumble, with Vince McMahon reportedly displeased with how he handled himself. However, Vince is gone and there is a new regime in charge. Here are highlights:

On if Shane McMahon will be back in WWE: “I don’t think so. It seemed that something went down that was not cool. […] The final straw. It’s going to be interesting to see if there’s some saber-rattling about ownership or leadership or any of the above, but I don’t think you’ll see Shane McMahon. I could be wrong.”

On the relationship between Shane and Stephanie: “When I saw them interact they were just like any other brother or sister. They take the piss out of each other. They have fun. They have things that they’ll both remember that they’ll say and laugh. I don’t know if they argued like ‘I should get the company or you should get the company’ or whatever. I don’t know all that. That’s behind closed doors. Their relationship was very brother — very sibling — you know what I mean?”