Road Dogg Says He Doesn’t ‘Get’ Orange Cassidy’s Character

Orange Cassidy is one of the more popular members of AEW’s roster, but Road Dogg says he doesn’t get it. The WWE SVP of Live Events shared his thoughts on Cassidy’s character on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not understanding the love of Cassidy’s character: “I liked his gimmick when he was Fonzie… I don’t get it [as it stands now]. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work and he’s pretty great, so I don’t understand. And if the answer is ‘because you’re old,’ I get that, but that’s a copout answer because you don’t understand either.”

On Cassidy’s divisiveness as a character: “If you do like him then all that stupid crap he does makes sense and you love it. But if you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority and I’ve got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own goddarned sense about things and opinions.”