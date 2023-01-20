Road Dogg Doesn’t Outright Reject The Idea Of CM Punk Returning To WWE

In a recent live exclusive of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Sr. VP of Live Events Brian “Road Dogg” James left a potential return to the company for CM Punk open to consideration (per Wrestling Inc). Punk is still rumored to be parting ways with AEW, and James allowed that the wrestler might have business potential for WWE in the future, regardless of anyone’s personal feelings. You can read a highlight from the live exclusive below.

On if WWE might try to sign Punk in the future: “Never say never with these guys. They will give you a second chance. [WWE] will give you an opportunity if it’s business savvy, and bringing him back might be. The reason it might be is because he’s a needle mover.”