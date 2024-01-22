Road Dogg Was ‘Dumbfounded’ Over Getting Cheered As a Heel

Road Dogg didn’t understood the concept of the “cool heel” at first, saying he was surprised by the fans’ reaction to him as a heel in DX. The WWE Hall of Famer was both a babyface and a heel at different times in the stable, which was one of those like the nWo that would get babyface reactions despite being heels. He spoke about the situation on the latest Oh… You Didn’t Know and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

On getting babyface reactions as a heel: “We’re doing all this crass stuff that I wouldn’t want my children to see and they love it. It was dumbfounding to me but I was reaping the benefits of it so it was like, you’d better get used to it quick, kid … It changed. The tide changed and the industry changed.”

On Shawn Michaels pushing for them to act as they did: “The way I perceived this was Shawn Michaels seeing the writing on the wall and having the conversations that needed to be had and getting the boss onboard. From what I know of the history of the Attitude Era, that’s how it started … I didn’t see the writing on the wall. I didn’t know … I was going to tell them to suck it and they were going to cheer for me and buy my t-shirt. You know what I mean? I couldn’t have fathomed that, but that’s what was happening.”