Road Dogg Thinks Enzo Amore Would Make A Great Manager

In a recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know? podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James offered his thoughts on Enzo Amore and where his best talents lie (per Wrestling Inc). James shared his thoughts on Amore’s potential in the manager’s seat based on their history together. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On where James thinks Amore would have the greatest impact: “I think Enzo Amore … if he was just a manager, that could also pop up and take a bump, and you get five minutes with him if you beat his big dude or whatever. I always thought he was the guy that could have been the next great manager in sports entertainment/professional wrestling.”

On why James thinks Amore would do best as a manager: “I’m not saying he’s horrible at working, but I’m not going to say he’s great at it either.”