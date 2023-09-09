Road Dogg Evaluates Hangman Page as a Sports Entertainer

– During the latest Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James evaluated the work of AEW star and former World Champion Hangman Page as a sports entertainer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on being a better sports entertainer Hangman Page: “Yes, I am. I don’t know him; I’ve met him and I’ve passed him by, we have done the Lucha spot passerby, but, yes, I’m a better sports entertainer than he is. If we’re talking about rasslin’, he’d probably work circles around me — and probably could even on my best day. But I didn’t know if we were getting gold medals with broken freakin’ necks, or if we’re talking about cashing checks here.”

On Hangman still having time to prove him wrong: “He’s a bright kid, a kind kid, he was respectful [when we met]. Everything felt right about him; I just don’t know anything more than that. But, he’s got a long way to go and not a short time to get there.”