– On the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed WWE giving its top champions new title belts and the meaning behind the new championship designs. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on Triple H’s thought process for the new WWE title designs: “Hunter has always been a traditionalist from his training with Kowalski to his mentoring by Flair. Everything he’s done has been with respect to tradition in this industry. You can’t just copy another title that was good. You don’t just go, ‘Oh, people loved that one.’ No, you have to be the innovator.”

On how WWE will address the titles being called “undisputed”: “I think we’ve seen now, speaking very currently, is the women’s titles also have done the same thing. So you’re going to have a World champion or WWE Champion or Universal Champion and a world champion. I’m not sure where the names exactly lay now, and is Roman Reigns still ‘undisputed?’ I think things like that are going to come out and are really intriguing to me. It’s all intriguing to me. I love the new titles. They’re huge. They’re beautiful, but yet they’re big and plain too, and I think that’s tradition. Look, we all went the way of the big eagle and the big spinner and the big this and the big that. I think these go back to what a championship title looks like.”