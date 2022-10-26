– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com)

“I did not say ‘That’s gas.’ I said ‘That’s Kaz.’ Because a guy that used to write for us, and [who] is a huge content creator in the hip-hop community, … ‘Kaz’ is his name. … He was sitting there [in] the front row with a bunch of friends of his, and they reeked of weed. The person at the hotel, when we got back said, ‘Did one of you guys fart in the ring?’ I was like, ‘Wait, no!’ Nobody farted. It was weed. The whole building smelled like weed.'”