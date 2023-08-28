Road Dogg Thought Fans Had The Wrong Idea Around Becky Lynch’s Heel Turn

Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James shared his thoughts about Becky Lynch’s character work at WWE SummerSlam 2018 (via Wrestling Inc). According to James, the ongoing fan support for Lynch’s heel turn was unexpected and left him questioning the audience mindset. You can find a highlight from James and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the circumstances leading to the heel turn for Lynch: “The idea was Charlotte came in and weaseled her way in and won the [‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship] and kind of stole it from [Becky]. Becky had a title match, and so, that’s just where some of us, maybe I’m older and I don’t understand, but you don’t just get handed crap around here, … so to me, the whole thing was I thought the fans were wrong. You’re cheering the wrong person here because what if the ‘Bad News Bears’ were shaking hands with the team, or whoever, your baseball-playing son is shaking hands, saying ‘Good game, good game,’ or softball-playing daughter [saying], ‘Good game, good game,’ and the team that loses just beats the crap out of the person. Do you pop for that or do you go, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing? That’s horrible sportsmanship.’ That’s what Becky did, and people loved it.”