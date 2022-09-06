Road Dogg Says He Got Emotional Filming For A&E Special On Chyna

Road Dogg did some filming for A&E’s upcoming special on Chyna. The late WWE icon is set to be the focus of an upcoming special, and Road Dogg talked about getting emotional while filming content for the piece about his D-X stablemate on Oh… You Didn’t Know.

“I shot the A&E documentary that’s going to be coming out on Chyna,” Road Dogg said (per Wrestling Inc). “They came to my house and I didn’t think I was gonna, I was gonna cry, but it got me, man … Some of that survivor’s guilt comes back, you know what I mean? … I did every horrible thing she ever did, why me? … It got me yesterday and the guy said, ‘Oh, man, that’s gonna be good TV.'”

Chyna was an integral part of D-Generation X and had a constant struggle with personal issues after she left WWE. She passed away in April of 2016 of an accidental overdose of alcohol mixed with painkillers and prescription medications.