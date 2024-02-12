wrestling / News
Road Dogg Says Grayson Waller Has Something That ‘Makes You Want To Slap His Face’
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg praised Grayson Waller’s work as a heel in WWE and said that Waller is a very different person backstage.
He said: “He loves it, and he’s a really loveable, likable dude, so he has to act that way, and he does it successfully. There’s something about him that really makes you want to slap his face; you really just want to cuff him in the side of the head, but that’s just his character.“
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him
- Jake Roberts Details His First Meeting With Vince McMahon At McMahon’s House