Road Dogg Says Grayson Waller Has Something That ‘Makes You Want To Slap His Face’

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg praised Grayson Waller’s work as a heel in WWE and said that Waller is a very different person backstage.

He said: “He loves it, and he’s a really loveable, likable dude, so he has to act that way, and he does it successfully. There’s something about him that really makes you want to slap his face; you really just want to cuff him in the side of the head, but that’s just his character.“