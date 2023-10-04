Road Dogg Is Happy For Adam Copeland For Continued Wrestling Career

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know? (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg said he’s happy for Adam Copeland after the ‘Rated R Superstar’ joined AEW this past weekend. He noted that Copeland and Bryan Danielson are both able to keep wrestling after previously being told they couldn’t.

He said: “It was a dagger to the heart. It was a dagger to my heart. No, good for him, man. Good for him. Make some cheese, bro … He’s got a beautiful wife, beautiful children. He’s healthy and can do it. Man, I don’t know. Kudos to him because, at one point, he was never gonna wrestle again … Bryan Danielson the same way. Good for them, man. It’s another place that they can go and do what they love to do because they’re very good at it, and it’s very marketable, and [they can] make a good living for themselves. I don’t know what else. This is a business, and in business, the facts don’t give a beep about your feelings. But I like Edge, and we had talked about it off-air. It’s like, good for him, man. He found another place to make some money and do what he loves to do, and probably have some creative input too, I would imagine. If for anything else you’d be an idiot not to take his advice, you know what I mean? You’d be an idiot not to take his ideas. So in my mind, like, man, you get to control how you go out? Seems like a great deal for everybody, really.“