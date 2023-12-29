Road Dogg Is Happy To See R-Truth Back On WWE TV: ‘He’s Got the Midas Touch’

Road Dogg says he is excited to see R-Truth back on WWE television. The WWE SVP of Live Events weighed in on Truth’s return on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know, describing Truth as a man with the “Midas touch.”

“I don’t care if he’s 111 years old, which he will turn that next year, he’s great. I love him,” James said (per Wrestling Inc). “I remember a time where we put him in the main event against The Miz on SmackDown, a show I was writing at the time. We got into that match because he called somebody else ‘Maryse’ and then Maryse came in and said something to him, yelled at him. He said, ‘Well that other Maryse said so,’ and Miz got mad at him. That was a backstage [segment] early on, and then later, the match was the main event, and it did a good rating.”

He continued, “He’s not even on TV and he just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He’s got the Midas Touch.”