Road Dogg On How Many NXT Stars Are Likely to Make Main Roster, Which Will Be ‘A+’ Talents

Road Dogg recently weighed in on how many stars in NXT are likely to make it to the main roster, and which ones will be “A+” talents there. The WWE SVP answered a question on his latest Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast about the NXT stars that he expects to make it to Raw or Smackdown, and you can see the highlights below:

On how many NXT stars who are likely to make it to the main roster: “I think there’s probably six guys and gals down there right now that are going to make it to the main roster. And I mean guys and gals you’ve seen on TV. There’s probably 90 girls and guys you ain’t seen yet. And so, you know, it’s a never-ending story.”

On which guys he thinks will become “A+” talents on the main rostewr: “I definitely think there is one woman and one man that I think will have no problem doing that, and we’re gonna see them both doing it in the future. And I think that’s Bron Breakker and Zoey Stark.”

