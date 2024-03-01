Road Dogg On How He Would Book R-Truth Winning WWE World Title

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about how he would book R-Truth as a World Champion in WWE. Here are the highlights:

On getting nervous for matches: “I got nervous every time. And I think — I’d like to come up with some reason to make it logical or justified in my own head. I’d like to think that’s why I started taking drugs before I went out, because I did get very nervous. And it’s so weird to go out there and do that when I don’t even like to go to the airport, you know what I mean? Like I’m nervous and anxious around a bunch of people. So yeah, it was weird. And it was scary and I would — like I’ve said before on here, everytime I go, ‘I have no idea what we’re doing, Billy,’ and he goes, ‘Shut the f**k up. Get out there,’ and push me out of the curtain. He was just, you know, what I needed at that moment was an ear, a sensitive ear. And he gave it to me. He gave it to me all right. Bless his heart.”

On how he would book R-Truth as World Champion: “Here’s the thing with R-Truth: how do you book anything with R-Truth? We’ve learned, you just put him in it. You just put him in the segment, and it’s gold. You don’t write too much for him. You don’t give it too much direction. Every time we start putting him in anything, the conversation turns to, ‘Okay, well, does it make sense what he’s doing?’ And we will all go like, ‘We’re talking about Ron Killings, right? The same guy, R-Truth?’ And so you don’t try to make sense of it, man, you just have fun with it.

“That’s a great question, and in all honesty I’ve been giving that a lot of thought. And I don’t know — one, that he needs the title ever. And I don’t know that you want to give it to him. I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird, I just don’t know that that’s — could you find a scenario? In a heartbeat, you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don’t know if that’s what the character is all about. I love everything about Truth and always have. But what I love about him now is when he wins a match, it’s almost like he falls into it. Like he’s not trying to do this. What we would have to do if he was gonna have a little run there is legitimize him a little bit. He’d have to start actually working a little bit in my opinion. And I don’t think he could fall into it, I think he’d have to win it. Could you write him a way of doing it? Heck yeah, you could. And it would be a huge pop when it happened right then and — this is an honest statement. I don’t know if that’s big, huge business or if it’s just a good pop right then. So that’s a legitimate question that I’d like to have more time to think about than just right now, but man, yeah, you could totally put the title on him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Oh You Didn’t Know with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.