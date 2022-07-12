Road Dogg Thinks Judgment Day & Mysterios Raw Segment Made Rey Mysterio Look Bad

Road Dogg saw the Judgment Day’s confrontation of the Mysterios on tonight’s episode of Raw, and he had some issues with it. Tonight’s show saw Judgment Day again try to get Dominik Mysterio to join the group and call Rey a bad father. Road Dogg posted to Twitter to comment on the segment, noting that the heels attacked the Mysterios last week and then insulted Rey this week. He wrote:

“So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw”

"The future of this business will be decided by #TheJudgmentDay and you're welcome to join it, man. Rise with The Judgment Day or fall beside your father." What should @DomMysterio35 do?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AC6FhzeadL — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022