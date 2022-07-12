wrestling / News
Road Dogg Thinks Judgment Day & Mysterios Raw Segment Made Rey Mysterio Look Bad
Road Dogg saw the Judgment Day’s confrontation of the Mysterios on tonight’s episode of Raw, and he had some issues with it. Tonight’s show saw Judgment Day again try to get Dominik Mysterio to join the group and call Rey a bad father. Road Dogg posted to Twitter to comment on the segment, noting that the heels attacked the Mysterios last week and then insulted Rey this week. He wrote:
“So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw”
"Not only are you a bad leader, but you're a bad FATHER."@FinnBalor #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yqNrax5ksc
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
"The future of this business will be decided by #TheJudgmentDay and you're welcome to join it, man. Rise with The Judgment Day or fall beside your father."
What should @DomMysterio35 do?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AC6FhzeadL
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw
— Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) July 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion