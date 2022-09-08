Road Dogg Names ‘KofiMania’ As His Proudest Moment As a WWE Booker

Road Dogg has named Kofi Kingston’s road to his first WWE Championship win as the proudest of his career. Road Dogg talked about the topic on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and referenced the 2019 road to WrestleMania with Kingston as his proudest era as a booker. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the proudest moment of his career as a producer: “The proudest moment of probably my career was being so involved with KofiMania. I was heavily, heavily, heavily involved in the creation of that show, and some before it. That one hit different, that one had a different feel to it.”

On his involvement in that storyline: “I was doing things, I was running things, I was in charge of stuff. It felt really good to be part of that and literally two days later is the day that I said ‘I’m going home and I’m not coming back.’ There were some decisions that were made post KofiMania the next day that I disagreed with strongly.”