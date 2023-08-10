Road Dogg Says He’d Like to Do Commentary In WWE

Road Dogg keeps busy as the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, but he says he’d like to do a commentary gig if he gets the chance. Road Dogg talked about the matter on the latest Oh… You Didn’t Know Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to do commentary: “I think I’m pretty good at talking. I would love, before I get too old, to do commentary. I would love to do the [kickoff panel for WWE PPVs].”

On his role as SVP of Live Events: “[It’s] such a great gift that’s been given to me.”