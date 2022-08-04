Road Dogg Loved Producing For Ric Flair’s Last Match, Will Sit In On Impact Emergence

Road Dogg worked as a producer on Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday, and he recently shared his thoughts on working at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? Podcast about working on the show, adding that he will be “sitting in” on Impact’s shows in Chicago including Emergence next Friday. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful):

On working the Ric Flair’s Last Match Show: “Oh, man, I loved it. Look, I can’t get enough of that. I can’t, I could do 10 hours of content a day, calling it like that. I just love it, man, I love finding the shot you need to tell the story and getting that shot on television to the viewer,” said James. “That’s so cool, and when you’re in as close as you and I were Ryan, you know the feeling and the vibe that you want to be cast out from each segment. If you’re that close, you can kind of you can control some of that. But we also constructed the matches to do that with us. So look, I thought it banged on all cylinders, man.”

On working the Impact tapings in Chicago: “I’m I got some future events. I’m looking forward to going to Chicago in a couple of weeks and just sitting in with the IMPACT crew as they do their pay-per-view and their television taping. Then the next week, I think in Chicago, the Top Guy Weekend for Ad-Free. So looking forward to some upcoming events and excited about doing it man excited about hopefully getting back in the saddle.”

On previously saying that he was “begging” Tony Khan for a job: “Well, and look, truth be told, I’d love to work there because I do think I could make his television show better for the viewer. Having said that, I’m having a really good time right now doing the podcast, doing other people’s podcasts, doing stuff like this, doing the conventions and the signings and stuff, man. It’s so much fun, and I get to spend time with my family like I’m in a really good place. If I can pay the light bill, I’ll be happy just sitting right here.”