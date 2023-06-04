Road Dogg Praises Michael Cole As the Voice of WWE, Says He’s This Generation’s Jim Ross

Road Dogg has a lot of praise for Michael Cole, naming the commentator as the Jim Ross of this generation. The WWE SVP spoke about Cole’s work as a commentator in WWE on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know, and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Cole’s work in WWE: “He’s still there today doing it man. And doing it better — I’d say this is our generation’s Jim Ross … Michael Cole’s the deal. He’s the voice of the WWE, no doubt.”

On working with Cole early in Cole’s WWE career: “Michael Cole, it was like his first week there, and he was in the commercial with us [for Super Soakers]. And they came to us and said, ‘No matter what, don’t shoot him in the face.’ Okay, here we go, and Kid looks at me and he goes, ‘In his face, right?’ I said, ‘You damn right!'”