Road Dogg Thinks Montez Ford Could Become a Top WWE Star, Recalls Paul Heyman Pushing For Him

Road Dogg sees a lot of potential in Montez Ford, and he’s not the only one as he recalls Paul Heyman pitching him as such years ago. The WWE Hall of Famer, who was a producer in WWE until earlier this year, appeared on Busted Open Radio and recalled hearing Heyman push the idea that Ford had top guy potential five years when the Street Profits were still in NXT.

The Profits have been teased for a potential breakup at some point, and are set to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow. You can check out highlights from Road Dogg’s comments below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Heyman pitching Ford as a potential top star in the company: “Montez Ford is a guy right now that is in the conversation of, ‘Holy mackerel.’ Paul Heyman had that conversation with Vince McMahon, while I sat in the room, about five years ago about Montez. Pitched him hard. We all knew Montez, but he was new. Paul saw it. He saw this was coming. He was the first one I heard say Montez, but Montez is the total package. What a great guy, a level head on his shoulders, a great athlete. He might be the next big guy.”

On if McMahon’s retirement makes Ford getting pushed more likely: “It definitely could. I’m not saying it’s going to happen Monday or Friday, but it would be on the fast track, I would imagine, especially if Paul (Heyman) is in the other Paul’s [Triple H] ear. I’m sure he is because that’s his business. I think things are going to change in WWE and it’s time. It was time. A seat that I believe Hunter should have been sitting in for a while and I’m glad he’s finally there. The wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot more too. If you can’t tell, I’m unemployed and trying to get my job back [laughs]. I also believe everything I said and mean it. Hunter sat at that table a lot and pitched stuff where everyone went, ‘yeah, yeah’ and it wouldn’t make it to the top. Now, we will start to see. I think we’re going to start to see shades of NXT Black & Gold on the main roster. I believe that was the mixture that you need of wrestling and great entertainment.”