Road Dogg On NXT’s Change In Focus, Dexter Lumis Being Released

Brian “Road Dogg” James recently weighed in on NXT’s change in focus, the release of stars like Dexter Lumis and more. Road Dogg, who was a producer on the NXT brand, spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and talked about the recent release of NXT stars like Lumis and how it just represents going back to what NXT was always intended to be.

“I think what his deal was, I think his age. You know what I mean? He’s not 40, but he ain’t 25 either.” he said regarding Lumis’ release (per Fightful). “Right now, what they’re trying to do is get as many young talents up and running as they possibly can because then you’re gonna see a few of those thoroughbreds stick out and you’re gonna go ‘Okay, there’s so and so, we’re gonna send her to SmackDown. We’re gonna send him to Raw.'”

He continued, “That’s what NXT was originally. It became, because of the TV rights deal, a third brand. It was never really intended to be a third brand and it was never thought about from a business standpoint as a third brand. It was always thought of as developmental. I think it got away from its roots a little bit. I think Vince came down there and said ‘We’re gonna do things a little differently now’. I think he saw an opportunity to do that and he took it. I think he’s wanted it to be run, so that’s how it’s being run now.”