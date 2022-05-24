Road Dogg on Being Scared When WCW Called the Cops During the DX Invasion

– On a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the infamous D-generation X (DX) invasion of WCW in 1998. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on getting scared when the cops were called on them during the DX Invasion of WCW: “I didn’t know about that one until we were literally on a plane to get down there. I remember a lot of stuff about that because that one was scarier to me because there was a lot of law enforcement involved. It wasn’t too long after [the Nitro invasion] that they sent us down there. I laugh at these stories because I was ridiculous. I don’t recommend anybody do this stuff. When we went to CNN Center, I had a bunch of marijuana on me so we had that hidden in the van. The cops came. It was scary. I was scared at that time because I thought, ‘Now we’re poking the bear for real.’ They called the cops on us and they detained us momentarily. We were literally detained. Not in a prison or a county jail, but we were detained. It got heated for a second.”

On the cops temporarily detaining them: “It felt like it was longer than 30 minutes, especially with the amount of weed I had tucked in the backseat of the charter van. I was immediately sweating, thinking, ‘this is it, I’m going to jail in Atlanta.’ It was fine. They cited us. I think there was a donation made to the policeman’s ball or something and we went away.”