Road Dogg On His Favorite Character to Play, Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to Color Goatee

WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” Armstrong revealed his favorite character he played during his career and shared a brief anecdote about Vince McMahon. Armstrong did a Highspots Sign It Live special where he answered questions from fans, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

Former WWE star and NXT higher up “Road Dogg” Brian Armstrong took part in a Highspots Sign It Live special, answering fan questions. One question was in regards to Road Dogg dying his goatee, which he revealed was a call made by Vince McMahon. The reason: Vince didn’t like there to be any gray.

On Vince McMahon telling him on a call to color his goatee: “Vince made me color in my goatee because he said I look too old. He didn’t like the gray.”

On his favorite character he played: “I did love The Roadie, my God. You know what was so good about it, and this is just me being lazy, I didn’t have to do any of the work, you know what I mean? I just got to be outside and try to be entertaining and I would usually feed in and take somebody’s finish, especially when Jeff (Jarrett) was the Intercontinental Champion. No one beat him in any house show, ever. And so I would have to run in at the end for the DQ and then take the, Diesel’s finish or Razor’s finish or whatever.

“But yeah, I love doing that. But I’ll tell you what my favorite character is, Santino Marella. He’s my favorite wrestler in the history of wrestling, ever. When he would go to do the dive and then he would like, change his mind or he would climb to the top, up to the top turnbuckle, and then climb back down. Like that’s entertainment, man.”